Berry Corp (BRY) went down -3.75% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Wednesday, Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) started slowly as it slid -3.75% to $3.08, before settling in for the price of $3.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRY posted a 52-week range of $2.11-$6.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -14.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $239.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.68.

Berry Corp (BRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Berry Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.06%, in contrast to 86.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23 ’24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,950 shares at the rate of 6.22, making the entire transaction reach 211,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 253,045.

Berry Corp (BRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Berry Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.59% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Berry Corp (BRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.10.

In the same vein, BRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Berry Corp (BRY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Berry Corp, BRY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was lower the volume of 1.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.56% While, its Average True Range was 47.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Berry Corp (BRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was lower than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.