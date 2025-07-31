Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.94

As on Wednesday, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) started slowly as it slid -0.71% to $22.28, before settling in for the price of $22.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BILI posted a 52-week range of $12.72-$31.77.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9865.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $329.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $326.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.66.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Bilibili Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 21.66% institutional ownership.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bilibili Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9865.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.87.

In the same vein, BILI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bilibili Inc ADR, BILI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.36 million was lower the volume of 5.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.17% While, its Average True Range was 39.81%.

Raw Stochastic average of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was lower than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.