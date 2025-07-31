BioAtla Inc (BCAB) EPS is poised to hit -0.29 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) established initial surge of 4.40% at $0.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCAB posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -10.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4021, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7579.

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BioAtla Inc industry. BioAtla Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.95%, in contrast to 18.11% institutional ownership.

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

BioAtla Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.44% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioAtla Inc (BCAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93.

In the same vein, BCAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioAtla Inc (BCAB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BioAtla Inc, BCAB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.30% While, its Average True Range was 46.84%.

Raw Stochastic average of BioAtla Inc (BCAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0360 that was lower than 0.0428 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.