Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) is -3.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.77% at $18.64, before settling in for the price of $19.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BXMT posted a 52-week range of $16.13-$21.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3966.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.15%, in contrast to 62.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17 ’25, this organization’s CEO & President sold 6,931 shares at the rate of 19.13, making the entire transaction reach 132,601 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,914. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer sold 800 for 19.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,316. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,089 in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3966.67% and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in the upcoming year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.93.

In the same vein, BXMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.54% While, its Average True Range was 28.65%.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.