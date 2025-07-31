Blend Labs Inc (BLND) last month performance of 1.82% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.72% at $3.36, before settling in for the price of $3.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLND posted a 52-week range of $2.37-$5.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $868.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.76.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Blend Labs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.27%, in contrast to 48.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24 ’25, this organization’s HEAD OF LEGAL AND PEOPLE sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 3.59, making the entire transaction reach 14,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 376,018.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Blend Labs Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blend Labs Inc (BLND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.65.

In the same vein, BLND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.15% While, its Average True Range was 37.78%.

Raw Stochastic average of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.