Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) plunge -3.61% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) flaunted slowness of -0.96% at $14.41, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $14.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OBDC posted a 52-week range of $12.10-$15.69.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $511.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $480.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.76.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Blue Owl Capital Corp industry. Blue Owl Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.01%, in contrast to 52.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 6,915 shares at the rate of 14.45, making the entire transaction reach 99,922 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,191. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 14.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 222,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,000 in total.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Blue Owl Capital Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.49% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.31, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.05.

In the same vein, OBDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Blue Owl Capital Corp, OBDC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.15% While, its Average True Range was 33.01%.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.