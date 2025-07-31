Boeing Co (BA) average volume reaches $8.36M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.11% to $225.84, before settling in for the price of $226.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BA posted a 52-week range of $128.88-$242.69.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -74.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -74.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $755.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $753.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $170.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $214.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $179.08.

Boeing Co (BA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Boeing Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 74.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s SVP, President, Boeing Global sold 640 shares at the rate of 206.28, making the entire transaction reach 132,019 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,258. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS sold 3,205 for 202.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 650,198. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,513 in total.

Boeing Co (BA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Boeing Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.62% and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in the upcoming year.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boeing Co (BA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27.

In the same vein, BA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -16.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boeing Co (BA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Boeing Co, BA]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.95% While, its Average True Range was 47.81%.

Raw Stochastic average of Boeing Co (BA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.89 that was higher than 5.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.