Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is -6.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.74% at $4.0, before settling in for the price of $4.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDN posted a 52-week range of $3.41-$6.54.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $173.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $696.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.80.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.51%, in contrast to 88.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 4.55, making the entire transaction reach 68,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 84,466. Preceding that transaction, on May 02 ’25, Company’s President and CEO bought 61,576 for 4.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,614. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,949,092 in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Brandywine Realty Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.58.

In the same vein, BDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.10% While, its Average True Range was 33.65%.

Raw Stochastic average of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was lower than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.