Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) surge 13.65% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.30% to $371.03, before settling in for the price of $366.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDNS posted a 52-week range of $221.56-$370.61.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $312.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $291.37.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.58%, in contrast to 88.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 9,088 shares at the rate of 312.69, making the entire transaction reach 2,841,684 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,713.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.52% and is forecasted to reach 7.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $100.39, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.91.

In the same vein, CDNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.70, a figure that is expected to reach 1.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cadence Design Systems, Inc, CDNS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.12 million was better the volume of 2.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.96% While, its Average True Range was 87.86%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.04 that was lower than 8.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.