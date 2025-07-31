Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.04% to $27.89, before settling in for the price of $28.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CZR posted a 52-week range of $21.40-$45.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.45.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.22%, in contrast to 109.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 27.00, making the entire transaction reach 108,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,255. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,850 for 33.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,716. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,392 in total.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.05% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.68.

In the same vein, CZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

[Caesars Entertainment Inc, CZR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.93% While, its Average True Range was 35.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.17 that was higher than 1.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.