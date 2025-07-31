Campbells Co (CPB) Moves -2.31% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.31% at $32.09, before settling in for the price of $32.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPB posted a 52-week range of $29.39-$52.81.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.98% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.77.

Campbells Co (CPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Campbells Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.12%, in contrast to 58.06% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31 ’25, Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec sold 2,498 for 40.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,590 in total.

Campbells Co (CPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Campbells Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.94% and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Campbells Co (CPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.20, and its Beta score is 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.46.

In the same vein, CPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Campbells Co (CPB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.14% While, its Average True Range was 51.53%.

Raw Stochastic average of Campbells Co (CPB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.86 that was lower than 0.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.