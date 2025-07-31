Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) is 40.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) established initial surge of 4.59% at $2.05, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRBU posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$3.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -33.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $190.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4600, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4700.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Caribou Biosciences Inc industry. Caribou Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.94%, in contrast to 50.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.02, making the entire transaction reach 20,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,369,395. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,564 for 1.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,811. This particular insider is now the holder of 443,502 in total.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.52% and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.22.

In the same vein, CRBU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Caribou Biosciences Inc, CRBU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.33% While, its Average True Range was 53.92%.

Raw Stochastic average of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2200 that was higher than 0.1200 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.