Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) is predicted to post EPS of 6.51 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.23% at $410.57, before settling in for the price of $424.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSL posted a 52-week range of $311.41-$481.26.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $390.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $389.28.

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. Carlisle Companies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.07%, in contrast to 97.81% institutional ownership.

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.53% and is forecasted to reach 24.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.72, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.68.

In the same vein, CSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.31, a figure that is expected to reach 6.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.98% While, its Average True Range was 48.15%.

Raw Stochastic average of Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.57 that was higher than 9.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.