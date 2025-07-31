Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 3.04% to $283.63, before settling in for the price of $275.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRS posted a 52-week range of $119.69-$290.84.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.52% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $260.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $203.92.

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Metal Fabrication industry. Carpenter Technology Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.56%, in contrast to 96.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 243.72, making the entire transaction reach 243,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.47% and is forecasted to reach 9.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.19, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.98.

In the same vein, CRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.06, a figure that is expected to reach 2.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

[Carpenter Technology Corp, CRS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.32% While, its Average True Range was 64.84%.

Raw Stochastic average of Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.58 that was lower than 8.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.