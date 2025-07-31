Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) went down -1.90% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.90% at $46.54, before settling in for the price of $47.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELH posted a 52-week range of $21.10-$48.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 54.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.35.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. Celsius Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.19%, in contrast to 57.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 48.00, making the entire transaction reach 4,800,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,817,770. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for 47.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,700,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,917,770 in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Celsius Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.73% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 48.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $148.17, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.96.

In the same vein, CELH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.95% While, its Average True Range was 59.84%.

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.50 that was lower than 1.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.