Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $938.74K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) set off with pace as it heaved 8.88% to $16.56, before settling in for the price of $15.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNTA posted a 52-week range of $9.10-$19.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -210.04% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -210.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.00%, in contrast to 57.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s President, Orexin Program sold 8,322 shares at the rate of 15.23, making the entire transaction reach 126,751 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 208,163.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.07% and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -210.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 146.86.

In the same vein, CNTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)

Going through the that latest performance of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, CNTA. Its last 5-days volume of 1.17 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock's Stochastic %D was recorded 28.37% While, its Average True Range was 72.02%.

Raw Stochastic average of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.74 that was lower than 0.86 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.