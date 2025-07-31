Champion Homes Inc (SKY) EPS growth this year is -5.73%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.53% to $61.54, before settling in for the price of $64.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKY posted a 52-week range of $59.44-$116.49.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.34% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.39.

Champion Homes Inc (SKY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Champion Homes Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.69%, in contrast to 106.18% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11 ’25, Company’s VP & Controller sold 3,823 for 106.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 408,564. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,706 in total.

Champion Homes Inc (SKY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Champion Homes Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.73% and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Champion Homes Inc (SKY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.01, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.52.

In the same vein, SKY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Champion Homes Inc (SKY)

[Champion Homes Inc, SKY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.04% While, its Average True Range was 33.05%.

Raw Stochastic average of Champion Homes Inc (SKY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.77 that was lower than 2.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.