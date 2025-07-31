Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) surge 4.30% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) established initial surge of 8.71% at $66.92, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $61.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHEF posted a 52-week range of $35.59-$68.28.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.23%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Chefs’ Warehouse Inc industry. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.82%, in contrast to 94.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 17,500 shares at the rate of 65.07, making the entire transaction reach 1,138,675 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,050.

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.05% and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.30, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.03.

In the same vein, CHEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, CHEF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.56% While, its Average True Range was 62.13%.

Raw Stochastic average of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.32 that was higher than 2.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.