Chemed Corp (CHE) is -19.57% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Wednesday, Chemed Corp (NYSE: CHE) started slowly as it slid -10.36% to $416.57, before settling in for the price of $464.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHE posted a 52-week range of $449.01-$623.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 8.37% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $517.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $555.40.

Chemed Corp (CHE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Chemed Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 94.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s executive vice president sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 577.99, making the entire transaction reach 866,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,627. Preceding that transaction, on May 07 ’25, Company’s executive vice president sold 1,500 for 577.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 866,790. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,127 in total.

Chemed Corp (CHE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Chemed Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.52% and is forecasted to reach 25.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chemed Corp (NYSE: CHE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chemed Corp (CHE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.42, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.41.

In the same vein, CHE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.45, a figure that is expected to reach 5.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chemed Corp (CHE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Chemed Corp, CHE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.24 million was better the volume of 0.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.92% While, its Average True Range was 21.55%.

Raw Stochastic average of Chemed Corp (CHE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.03 that was lower than 11.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.