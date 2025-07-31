Cimpress plc (CMPR) PE Ratio stood at $9.52: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 12.11% to $55.74, before settling in for the price of $49.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMPR posted a 52-week range of $35.21-$104.92.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 500.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.72.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Cimpress plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.67%, in contrast to 82.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 41.50, making the entire transaction reach 207,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,224. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07 ’24, Company’s Member of Section 13(d) Group sold 316,056 for 79.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,000,030. This particular insider is now the holder of 102,458 in total.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 500.86% and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 79.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cimpress plc (CMPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.52, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.95.

In the same vein, CMPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cimpress plc (CMPR)

[Cimpress plc, CMPR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.50% While, its Average True Range was 81.77%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cimpress plc (CMPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.30 that was higher than 1.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.