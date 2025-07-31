Clarivate Plc (CLVT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.41

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -4.26% at $4.05, before settling in for the price of $4.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLVT posted a 52-week range of $3.04-$7.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $672.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $387.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.74.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Clarivate Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.29%, in contrast to 63.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s President, IP sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 4.53, making the entire transaction reach 453,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,271,103. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s Director bought 237,176 for 4.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 989,024. This particular insider is now the holder of 787,510 in total.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.99% and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clarivate Plc (CLVT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.49.

In the same vein, CLVT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.13% While, its Average True Range was 34.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.