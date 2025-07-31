Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) volume hits 0.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.62% at $2.96, before settling in for the price of $3.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMTG posted a 52-week range of $2.13-$9.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $413.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.95.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.30%, in contrast to 57.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12 ’25, this organization’s CEO AND CHAIRMAN bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 3.38, making the entire transaction reach 84,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,589,981. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s CEO AND CHAIRMAN bought 10,000 for 3.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,559. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,599,981 in total.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.61% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.73.

In the same vein, CMTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.48% While, its Average True Range was 40.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.