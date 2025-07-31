Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) volume hits 1.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Clean Harbors, Inc (NYSE: CLH) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.09% to $230.93, before settling in for the price of $238.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLH posted a 52-week range of $178.29-$267.11.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $229.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $228.64.

Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Clean Harbors, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.42%, in contrast to 96.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP (CHESI) sold 3,035 shares at the rate of 227.17, making the entire transaction reach 689,461 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,548.

Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Clean Harbors, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.53% and is forecasted to reach 9.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Harbors, Inc (NYSE: CLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.43, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.15.

In the same vein, CLH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.12, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Clean Harbors, Inc, CLH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.5 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.47% While, its Average True Range was 49.09%.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Harbors, Inc (CLH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.63 that was lower than 4.82 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.