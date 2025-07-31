Cloudflare Inc (NET) last month volatility was 3.54%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Wednesday, Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $200.85, before settling in for the price of $199.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NET posted a 52-week range of $69.26-$202.36.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $304.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $181.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $133.30.

Cloudflare Inc (NET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Cloudflare Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.18%, in contrast to 77.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 59,130 shares at the rate of 200.30, making the entire transaction reach 11,843,987 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,600 for 200.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 320,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Cloudflare Inc (NET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cloudflare Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.43% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloudflare Inc (NET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 382.45.

In the same vein, NET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cloudflare Inc, NET], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.88 million was lower the volume of 3.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.62% While, its Average True Range was 67.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cloudflare Inc (NET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.60 that was lower than 5.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.