CNX Resources Corp (CNX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.63

As on Wednesday, CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) started slowly as it slid -0.66% to $30.11, before settling in for the price of $30.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNX posted a 52-week range of $23.85-$41.93.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.83.

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. CNX Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.51%, in contrast to 105.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 31.20, making the entire transaction reach 312,009 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 245,433. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,075,000 for 31.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,421,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,925,000 in total.

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

CNX Resources Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.47% and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNX Resources Corp (CNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.93, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.02.

In the same vein, CNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CNX Resources Corp, CNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.13 million was better the volume of 2.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.46% While, its Average True Range was 27.87%.

Raw Stochastic average of CNX Resources Corp (CNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.15 that was higher than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.