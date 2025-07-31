Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) volume hits 1.45 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) started slowly as it slid -3.96% to $0.97, before settling in for the price of $1.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHRS posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$2.43.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -27.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -646.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $112.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8294, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0303.

Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Coherus Oncology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.07%, in contrast to 51.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 99,988 shares at the rate of 0.74, making the entire transaction reach 73,881 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Coherus Oncology Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -646.55% and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in the upcoming year.

Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 224.91.

In the same vein, CHRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coherus Oncology Inc, CHRS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.93 million was better the volume of 1.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.35% While, its Average True Range was 55.75%.

Raw Stochastic average of Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0738 that was higher than 0.0725 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.