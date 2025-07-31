Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) recent quarterly performance of -3.14% is not showing the real picture

As on Wednesday, Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE: CHCT) started slowly as it slid -3.08% to $15.75, before settling in for the price of $16.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHCT posted a 52-week range of $14.76-$27.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $446.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.79.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Community Healthcare Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.57%, in contrast to 81.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 11,815 shares at the rate of 16.37, making the entire transaction reach 193,412 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,502. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s CEO and President bought 10,000 for 16.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 458,500 in total.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Community Healthcare Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.48% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE: CHCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.24.

In the same vein, CHCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Community Healthcare Trust Inc, CHCT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.41 million was better the volume of 0.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.91% While, its Average True Range was 32.55%.

Raw Stochastic average of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was higher than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.