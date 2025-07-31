Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) latest performance of -3.79% is not what was on cards

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.79% to $3.05, before settling in for the price of $3.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMPX posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$4.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -104.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -104.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $421.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.21.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Compass Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.40%, in contrast to 43.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.11, making the entire transaction reach 21,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,480,825. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,571,428 for 1.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,678,571. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Compass Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.17% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -104.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 496.20.

In the same vein, CMPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

[Compass Therapeutics Inc, CMPX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.73% While, its Average True Range was 52.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was higher than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.