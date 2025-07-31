Coursera Inc (COUR) last month volatility was 4.31%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.42% to $11.96, before settling in for the price of $12.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUR posted a 52-week range of $5.76-$13.56.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.11.

Coursera Inc (COUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Coursera Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.50%, in contrast to 70.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s VP, Accounting, and CAO sold 12,500 shares at the rate of 11.60, making the entire transaction reach 145,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 253,351.

Coursera Inc (COUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Coursera Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.27% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coursera Inc (COUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.89.

In the same vein, COUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc (COUR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Coursera Inc, COUR]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.51% While, its Average True Range was 80.15%.

Raw Stochastic average of Coursera Inc (COUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was higher than 0.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.