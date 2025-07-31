Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Moves 6.06% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) set off with pace as it heaved 6.06% to $116.01, before settling in for the price of $109.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRDO posted a 52-week range of $22.50-$112.67.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.84.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.18%, in contrast to 74.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 55,000 shares at the rate of 105.80, making the entire transaction reach 5,819,158 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,163,961. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 55,000 for 96.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,309,530. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,218,961 in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.35% and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in the upcoming year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $416.25, and its Beta score is 2.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 686.15.

In the same vein, CRDO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.06 million was inferior to the volume of 5.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.63% While, its Average True Range was 80.08%.

Raw Stochastic average of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.29 that was higher than 3.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.