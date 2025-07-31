CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO) is -8.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE: CTO) flaunted slowness of -6.78% at $16.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $17.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTO posted a 52-week range of $16.12-$21.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -81.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $538.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.89.

CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CTO Realty Growth Inc industry. CTO Realty Growth Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.43%, in contrast to 67.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26 ’25, this organization’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 17.29, making the entire transaction reach 17,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,841. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 26 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 16.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,880. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,701 in total.

CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

CTO Realty Growth Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -81.43% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE: CTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.53.

In the same vein, CTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CTO Realty Growth Inc, CTO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.26% While, its Average True Range was 25.90%.

Raw Stochastic average of CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.