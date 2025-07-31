D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.27 million

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) flaunted slowness of -2.74% at $143.31, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $147.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHI posted a 52-week range of $110.44-$199.85.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $129.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $139.81.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the D.R. Horton Inc industry. D.R. Horton Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.74%, in contrast to 86.85% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 24 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,150 for 127.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 274,552. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,193 in total.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

D.R. Horton Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.93% and is forecasted to reach 12.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D.R. Horton Inc (DHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.49, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.34.

In the same vein, DHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.48, a figure that is expected to reach 3.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [D.R. Horton Inc, DHI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.72% While, its Average True Range was 56.31%.

Raw Stochastic average of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.41 that was higher than 3.94 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.