Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) volume hits 3.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) set off with pace as it heaved 0.02% to $133.54, before settling in for the price of $133.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DELL posted a 52-week range of $66.25-$147.66.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $344.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $310.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $120.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.81.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Dell Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.32%, in contrast to 34.85% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 18 ’25, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 130.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,600,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,045 in total.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dell Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.39% and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dell Technologies Inc (DELL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.29, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.84.

In the same vein, DELL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.27, a figure that is expected to reach 2.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dell Technologies Inc, DELL]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.14 million was inferior to the volume of 7.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.55% While, its Average True Range was 67.45%.

Raw Stochastic average of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.43 that was lower than 3.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.