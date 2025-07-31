Deutsche Bank AG (DB) went up 0.51% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.51% at $33.26, before settling in for the price of $33.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DB posted a 52-week range of $13.70-$34.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.93 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.59.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Deutsche Bank AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.04%, in contrast to 42.21% institutional ownership.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in the upcoming year.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Deutsche Bank AG (DB). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.13, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94.

In the same vein, DB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.73% While, its Average True Range was 70.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was higher than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.