Dexcom Inc (DXCM) last month performance of 2.03% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) started slowly as it slid -0.32% to $89.06, before settling in for the price of $89.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXCM posted a 52-week range of $57.52-$93.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 39.06% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $386.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.06.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Dexcom Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.31%, in contrast to 93.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 1,466 shares at the rate of 88.99, making the entire transaction reach 130,459 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,689.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dexcom Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.65% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dexcom Inc (DXCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $66.86, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.71.

In the same vein, DXCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dexcom Inc (DXCM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dexcom Inc, DXCM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.95 million was lower the volume of 3.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.26% While, its Average True Range was 69.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.66 that was lower than 2.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.