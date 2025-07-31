Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.51

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.52% to $3.29, before settling in for the price of $3.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHC posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$4.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -33.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $216.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $793.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.82.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.17%, in contrast to 77.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’24, this organization’s CFO and Treasurer bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 2.55, making the entire transaction reach 5,098 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,282.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Diversified Healthcare Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.39% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, DHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Diversified Healthcare Trust, DHC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.49% While, its Average True Range was 32.60%.

Raw Stochastic average of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was higher than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.