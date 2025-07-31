Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) went down -0.73% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.73% to $114.15, before settling in for the price of $114.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLTR posted a 52-week range of $60.49-$115.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $208.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.20.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Dollar Tree Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 108.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 175 shares at the rate of 97.54, making the entire transaction reach 17,070 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,205.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.35% and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in the upcoming year.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.17.

In the same vein, DLTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dollar Tree Inc, DLTR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.29 million was inferior to the volume of 4.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.94% While, its Average True Range was 69.76%.

Raw Stochastic average of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.27 that was lower than 3.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.