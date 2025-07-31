DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Moves -2.83% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.83% to $72.2, before settling in for the price of $74.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DD posted a 52-week range of $53.77-$90.06.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $417.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.18.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. DuPont de Nemours Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 72.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’24, this organization’s President, Electronics & Indus sold 6,100 shares at the rate of 83.92, making the entire transaction reach 511,942 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,550.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.97% and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.10.

In the same vein, DD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Going through the that latest performance of [DuPont de Nemours Inc, DD]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.46 million was inferior to the volume of 2.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.60% While, its Average True Range was 37.98%.

Raw Stochastic average of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.57 that was lower than 1.82 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.