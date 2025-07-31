Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $59.62: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) set off with pace as it heaved 3.02% to $60.07, before settling in for the price of $58.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BROS posted a 52-week range of $26.96-$86.88.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.87%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.62.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Dutch Bros Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.44%, in contrast to 78.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 722,841 shares at the rate of 66.82, making the entire transaction reach 48,302,435 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,940,245. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 540,638 for 65.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,652,786. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,099,499 in total.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dutch Bros Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.87% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dutch Bros Inc (BROS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $155.94, and its Beta score is 2.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 305.90.

In the same vein, BROS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dutch Bros Inc, BROS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.15 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.43% While, its Average True Range was 38.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.93 that was lower than 2.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.