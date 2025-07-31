Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) volume hits 1.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) flaunted slowness of -3.13% at $73.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $75.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMN posted a 52-week range of $70.90-$114.50.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $89.91.

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Eastman Chemical Co industry. Eastman Chemical Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.74%, in contrast to 91.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Chf. Mfg. Ofc. sold 1,147 shares at the rate of 98.51, making the entire transaction reach 112,991 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,167.

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Eastman Chemical Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.39% and is forecasted to reach 8.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastman Chemical Co (EMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.35, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.74.

In the same vein, EMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Eastman Chemical Co, EMN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.62% While, its Average True Range was 30.67%.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.69 that was lower than 2.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.