Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) latest performance of -1.88% is not what was on cards

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.88% at $14.12, before settling in for the price of $14.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELAN posted a 52-week range of $8.02-$15.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 29.95% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $496.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $491.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.24.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.95%, in contrast to 100.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.90, making the entire transaction reach 109,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 101,459. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 10.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,459 in total.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.38% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.95% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.84, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.21.

In the same vein, ELAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.59% While, its Average True Range was 36.94%.

Raw Stochastic average of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.