Elevance Health Inc (ELV) plunge -1.03% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) set off with pace as it heaved 1.67% to $293.55, before settling in for the price of $288.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELV posted a 52-week range of $274.40-$567.26.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $224.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $356.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $395.20.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Elevance Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 93.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 18 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 8,500 shares at the rate of 286.94, making the entire transaction reach 2,438,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,020. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 24 ’25, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 4,588 for 424.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,949,074. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,977 in total.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Elevance Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.78% and is forecasted to reach 32.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elevance Health Inc (ELV). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.49, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.39.

In the same vein, ELV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.49, a figure that is expected to reach 5.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 32.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elevance Health Inc (ELV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Elevance Health Inc, ELV]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.08% While, its Average True Range was 38.96%.

Raw Stochastic average of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.22 that was higher than 11.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.