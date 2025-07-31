Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) is -9.41% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.62% at $6.07, before settling in for the price of $6.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBS posted a 52-week range of $4.02-$15.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 547.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $329.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.61.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.34%, in contrast to 66.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,844 shares at the rate of 6.30, making the entire transaction reach 49,417 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,431.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 547.83% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.49.

In the same vein, EBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.42% While, its Average True Range was 31.17%.

Raw Stochastic average of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was higher than 0.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.