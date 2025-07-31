Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) is 1.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.92% to $22.55, before settling in for the price of $23.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENR posted a 52-week range of $19.70-$39.51.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.04% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.39.

Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Energizer Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.44%, in contrast to 87.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 21,009 shares at the rate of 23.55, making the entire transaction reach 494,762 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,309. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 23.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 236,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energizer Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.43% and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.78, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.18.

In the same vein, ENR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Energizer Holdings Inc, ENR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.73% While, its Average True Range was 45.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75 that was higher than 0.71 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.