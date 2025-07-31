Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.85

As on Wednesday, Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) started slowly as it slid -4.08% to $1.41, before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESPR posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$3.94.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 40.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $279.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1176, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6731.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 57.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 1,304 shares at the rate of 1.13, making the entire transaction reach 1,470 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 399,937. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11 for 1.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12. This particular insider is now the holder of 474,462 in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, ESPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Esperion Therapeutics Inc, ESPR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.1 million was better the volume of 4.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.97% While, its Average True Range was 58.76%.

Raw Stochastic average of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1663 that was higher than 0.1010 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.