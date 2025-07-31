Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) volume hits 5.79 million: A New Opening for Investors

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.47% at $93.66, before settling in for the price of $91.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EL posted a 52-week range of $48.37-$103.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -25.84% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.86.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.21%, in contrast to 61.08% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07 ’25, Company’s Director bought 45,500 for 65.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,957,333. This particular insider is now the holder of 520,300 in total.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.35% and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.54.

In the same vein, EL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.26 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.30% While, its Average True Range was 67.64%.

Raw Stochastic average of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.67 that was higher than 2.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.