Evolent Health Inc (EVH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.71: Right on the Precipice

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.21% at $9.9, before settling in for the price of $9.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVH posted a 52-week range of $7.06-$33.63.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.71.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Evolent Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.78%, in contrast to 108.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,735 shares at the rate of 9.33, making the entire transaction reach 25,518 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,584. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06 ’25, Company’s PRESIDENT bought 11,040 for 9.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 389,004 in total.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.96% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evolent Health Inc (EVH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, EVH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.95% While, its Average True Range was 45.68%.

Raw Stochastic average of Evolent Health Inc (EVH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was higher than 0.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.