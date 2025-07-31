Evolus Inc (EOLS) EPS growth this year is 38.27%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.14% to $8.96, before settling in for the price of $9.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOLS posted a 52-week range of $8.67-$17.82.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 23.91% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $577.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.99.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Evolus Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.55%, in contrast to 84.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 111,323 shares at the rate of 10.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,119,141 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 381,509. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16 ’25, Company’s insider sold 16,582 for 9.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 164,054. This particular insider is now the holder of 364,927 in total.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Evolus Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.27% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evolus Inc (EOLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10.

In the same vein, EOLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Evolus Inc, EOLS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.27 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.01% While, its Average True Range was 33.73%.

Raw Stochastic average of Evolus Inc (EOLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.38 that was lower than 0.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.