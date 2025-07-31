Fastly Inc (FSLY) went down -2.00% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) flaunted slowness of -2.00% at $6.85, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $6.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSLY posted a 52-week range of $4.65-$12.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -8.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $991.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.72.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fastly Inc industry. Fastly Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.35%, in contrast to 68.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s CEO sold 2,183 shares at the rate of 6.83, making the entire transaction reach 14,910 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 411,203.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fastly Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in the upcoming year.

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fastly Inc (FSLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79.

In the same vein, FSLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fastly Inc, FSLY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.46% While, its Average True Range was 39.52%.

Raw Stochastic average of Fastly Inc (FSLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.25 that was lower than 0.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.