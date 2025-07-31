Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $79.74: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.20% to $80.64, before settling in for the price of $81.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIS posted a 52-week range of $66.51-$91.98.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $526.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $524.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 99.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 757 shares at the rate of 79.29, making the entire transaction reach 60,023 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,699. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15 ’25, Company’s Director bought 844 for 72.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,802. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,942 in total.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.44, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.39.

In the same vein, FIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.60, a figure that is expected to reach 1.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fidelity National Information Services, Inc, FIS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.04 million was inferior to the volume of 3.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.34% While, its Average True Range was 48.47%.

Raw Stochastic average of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.43 that was lower than 1.81 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.